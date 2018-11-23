हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC Women's World T20 semifinal: England beat India by 8 wickets to enter final

Batting first, India collapsed for 112 runs in 19.2 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring 34 off 23 balls. 

ICC Women&#039;s World T20 semifinal: England beat India by 8 wickets to enter final
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Reigning ODI World Champions England defeated India by eight wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's World T20 2018 on Friday.

England will meet Australia in the final after the latter demolished hosts and last edition's winners West Indies by 71 runs.

Batting first, India collapsed for 112 runs in 19.2 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring 34 off 23 balls. 

Smriti Mandhana (34, 23 balls) started off on a promising note and Jemimah Rodriguez (26, 26 balls) also got set but couldn't convert into a big score on a slow Sir Vivian Richards Stadium track.

Spinners Kirstie Gordon (2/20), Heather Knight (3/9) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/22) ran through the middle and lower order with seven players failing to reach double figures.

The unceremonious dropping of senior most player Mithali Raj will be talked about for a long time as some of the shot selection from India batters left a lot to be desired. 

While chasing, England coasted along nicely to reach the below-par target in only 17.1 overs. 

Amy Jones (53 no off 45 balls) and Natalie Sciver (52 no off 40 balls) added 92 runs for third wicket to take their team to the summit clash.

Brief Scores: India 112 in 19.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 33 off 24 balls, Jemimah Rodriguez 26 off 26 balls, Heather Knight 3/9, Kirstie Gordon 2/20)

England 116 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Amy Jones 53 no, Nat Sciver 52 no).

