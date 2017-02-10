Wonder boy Mohit Ahlawat considers MS Dhoni as role model

New Delhi: Delhi cricketer Mohit Ahlawat, who made into the headlines after smashing an incredible unbeaten 300 off just 72 balls in a T20 match, regards former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his role model.

The 21-year-old smashed 39 sixes and 14 boundaries in his knock being played in the T20 match between Maavi XI and Friends XI in the Friends Premier League at the Lalita Park in the national capital on Tuesday.

Ahlawat`s side, Maavi XI posted 416 for two in 20 overs and won the match by 216 runs.Speaking about his innings, Ahlawat told ANI, "When I went on to bat, I did not think about creating any record. During the course of my innings, my body got charged up and automatically I started batting well. I was playing normal cricket shots."

"I follow Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his mindset," he added.

By late evening on Tuesday, the wicketkeeper-batsman had got a call from Delhi Daredevils for a trial on Wednesday.

When asked about his future goals, Ahlawat said, "I would like to grab a spot in Ranji Trophy. I lost the spot last year. So, that is for now my goal."Ahlawat made his Ranji Trophy debut in November 2015 but failed to score in his last three first-class knocks.

"As I said, I am more focussed on doing my bit, giving my 100 per cent every time I play. I want to play good cricket and I think by doing that I can get selected in IPL, and play for India in Test matches and ODIs," he said.

When asked about his overseas role model, the Delhi cricketer said he tries to follow South African batting star AB de Villiers.