Won't be there to receive Arjuna Award due to County commitment, says Cheteshwar Pujara

New Delhi: Team India's Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara said on Monday that he would not be able to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award due to his commitment to the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club in England.

After playing a prominent role in India's 3-0 whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded Test series, Pujara said that as much as he is honoured and grateful for the award, he cannot accept be there in person to accept it.

In a long Facebook message, the 29-year old said, "I am truly honoured and grateful for being conferred with the Arjuna Award. It will only inspire me to strive harder to do my best for the country."

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to receive the award in person due to my commitment to the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club in England. My dedication to the game has made me what I am, and though it would have been an honour to attend the award ceremony, grabbing any opportunity to play this wonderful game has always been of utmost importance. Thank you for the continuous support over the years," added Pujara, who scored 309 runs at 77.25, including two centuries, in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pujara and 16 others have been chosen for the prestigious Arjuna Award this year.

During the second Test against Sri Lanka, Pujara became the joint second-fastest Indian batsman to 4,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in his 84th innings, the same as former captain Rahul Dravid needed when he did so in August 2001.

Pujara now slots behind Virender Sehwag (81 innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (81) in the all-time list of Indian batsmen.

Pujara will be available for the home and away matches against Northamptonshire, Worcestershire and Sussex, as his side look to secure promotion from Division Two.

The Notts, who lead Worcestershire at the top of the second tier by 35 points, are well-placed for an immediate return to the elite of the county championship.