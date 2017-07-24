close
Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley hit six sixes in 37-run over at UK's NatWest T20 Blast

Whiteley fired 6 straight maximums to Yorkshire left-arm spinner Karl Carver during the 16th over of Worcestershire's innings in an English Twenty20 match at Headingley

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 10:00
New Delhi: Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley followed the path of Sir Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh by slamming six sixes in an over on Sunday at UK's NatWest T20 Blast North Group match.

Whiteley fired 6 straight maximums to Yorkshire left-arm spinner Karl Carver during the 16th over of Worcestershire's innings in an English Twenty20 match at Headingley.

After registering his name in the history books, the 28-year-old fell for 65 off 26 balls as Worcestershire finished their chase at 196 for seven in a 37-run defeat.

Yorkshire's David Willey, had earlier scored 118 that included 34 runs off one over from Australia paceman John Hastings.

Reflecting on the feat, Whiteley said it was just the perfect moment in the match for him to go for maximums.

"It was the right time in the game for me to go for it," Whiteley was quoted saying by AFP.

"It was all or nothing. Unfortunately for the bowler it was a short boundary on the leg-side.

"I had the mentality that I was going to go for it before I got in. I hit the first out of the screws and needed to keep going for the team, not for that achievement.

"It's something I never really thought I'd do in professional cricket."

The 28-year-old added: "Personal milestones are great, but it's hard to get away from the defeat. It's pretty tough to take. We've lost four out of five and are right down at the bottom."

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale believed that captain Tim Bresnan - Gale's brother-in-law - had bowled Carver at the wrong stage of the innings and hence was punished heavily.

"I blame poor captaincy for that," he said. "He shouldn't have bowled him at that part of the game.

"I felt for Karl, he's got a good record in T20 cricket and he'll bounce back," Gale added.

"Ross nearly did it a few years back against us. It was good striking."

