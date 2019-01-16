हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Cup 2019: ICC opens portal for public screening requests of tournament

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, opened an online portal for all those parties who are interested in staging public screening events for the Cricket World Cup 2019. 

The portal comprises of guidelines, license fees, permissions as well as a registration gateway for staging a public screening event. 

Such events are classified as non-commercial or commercial events based on the location where the matches are made available for viewing by an audience.

Locations which do not broadcast sporting events on a regular basis such as oil rigs, recreational areas, beaches, embassies will also be classified according to the same basis. 

“These screenings will offer companies not usually involved with the broadcast of cricket, the unique opportunity to get involved with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and connect with their consumers through one of the biggest sports events in the world. And the opportunity to do so has been made simple through the launch of this online portal," said Aarti Singh Dabas, Head of Media Rights, Broadcast & Digital. 

“Additionally, these screenings will provide existing and new fans a chance to enjoy the coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup with friends and/or family, making it a memorable social experience."

“We are looking forward to bringing alive the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in everyday life, on beaches, at parks, in malls/shopping centres and everywhere else we go, by establishing new and successful partnerships to engage fans,” she added. 

