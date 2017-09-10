close
World XI squad to reach Pakistan on Monday for T20 series

The World XI squad had an optional practice session in Dubai on Sunday before leaving for Pakistan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 22:30
World XI squad to reach Pakistan on Monday for T20 series
World XI players had optional practice session in Dubai on Sunday

New Delhi: In a bid to encourage having international cricket in Pakistan, the World XI squad arrives in the country on Monday to play a three-match series which will start the following day on Tuesday.

The series will be of T20 matches and the games will be given international status. While Pakistan have chosen to name 16 players in their squad, World XI have 14.

The second T20 will be only a day later on Wednesday and the third and final T20 will be on Friday after a day’s break. The World XI squad will depart for Dubai on Saturday.

World XI squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain) (South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (Windies), David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Tim Paine (wicketkeeper) (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Darren Sammy (Windies), Imran Tahir (South Africa), George Bailey (Australia),  Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

Pakistan’s squad:

Sarfraz Ahmad (captain/wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Amir, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan

TAGS

World XIPakistanCricket

