World XI would have been even better with Indian players, says Shahid Afridi

New Delhi: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi believes that the World XI tour is an important development in restoration of international cricket in Pakistan.

In an interview to BBC Urdu, Afridi said he was happy that international cricketers were going to play on Pakistani soil, adding that it would have been even better if Indian players were also included in the World XI team.

Afridi lauded Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi and his team for their efforts to bring international cricket back in the country.

"The people of Pakistan love cricket and they want to see international cricketers playing in front of them", he said.

Afridi rued that the cricket grounds in the country were not being utilized properly since last eight years, after a militant attack on Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 deprived the nation of global cricket action.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) World XI players arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport amid tight security early Monday morning, a day before the much-anticipated three-match T20 series against Pakistan kicks off at Gaddafi Stadium.

Upon arrival, Andy Flower, the coach of World XI, said he was hopeful to play a good series against Pakistan.

"It's great to be here, we're looking forward to seeing a lot of you watching the great cricket we put on the show," said Flower.

"We've had a warm welcome. Thank you very much," he added.

The 14-member ICC World XI side, led by South Africa's Faf du Plessis, is scheduled to play three T20 matches in Lahore on September 12, 13, and 15.