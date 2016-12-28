close
Worst Review Ever: Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq left red-faced after THIS horrendous appeal — WATCH

The review showed the ball missing the bat by several inches.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 14:01
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday became the laughing stock after taking a review, which many called the worst ever in Test history.

It happened during third day's play of Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, when Pakistan skipper called for a review against Australia opener David Warner in the fifth over.

Off the very first ball of the over, Mohammad Amir managed to beat Warner, missing the bat by a foot or so. But the skipper Misbah and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed thought it deserved a review, and promptly called for it to the amusement of everyone at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE, via Clipper

The review showed the ball missing the bat by several inches. But the social media verdict was unanimous.

Warner went onto hit a brilliant 144 as Australia made 278 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 443/9 declared.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 14:01

More from zeenews

 
