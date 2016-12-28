Worst Review Ever: Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq left red-faced after THIS horrendous appeal — WATCH

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday became the laughing stock after taking a review, which many called the worst ever in Test history.

It happened during third day's play of Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, when Pakistan skipper called for a review against Australia opener David Warner in the fifth over.

Off the very first ball of the over, Mohammad Amir managed to beat Warner, missing the bat by a foot or so. But the skipper Misbah and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed thought it deserved a review, and promptly called for it to the amusement of everyone at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE, via Clipper

The review showed the ball missing the bat by several inches. But the social media verdict was unanimous.

You be the judge. Is this the worst DRS review in history? https://t.co/svioUrbn7g — FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FOXCricketLive) December 28, 2016

The worst review in test history. Has to be. Great call #Pakistan#PakvAus pic.twitter.com/225AqvlOa9 — Cricket Fan (@howzthattt) December 28, 2016

Is This Pakistan Cricket Team Worst Review Ever? - Aus Vs Pak 2nd Test 2016 Day 3 HD #PakVAus #Hahaha #Amir https://t.co/g6rhewmVtY — Sehar Bano (@sehar54321) December 28, 2016

Worst review of all time ? Pakistan's caught behind review of David Warner #AUSvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/QOvwfrEksL — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) December 28, 2016

Warner went onto hit a brilliant 144 as Australia made 278 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 443/9 declared.