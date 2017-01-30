Would try to do justice to my role as BCCI administrator, says Diana Edulji

Mumbai: Diana Edulji, who is a part of a four-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court to take charge of the administration of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday said she was honoured, adding that she would try to do justice to the responsibilities she has been entrusted upon.

"I am very happy and honoured to be nominated on BCCI administrative committee by the Supreme Court. It is a huge responsibility. It`s surprising though that I am the only one player in the committee. I respect the judgment and believe it`s a victory for women`s cricket," Edulji told ANI.

Edulji, who is the only player part of the new administration, added: "I only hope that I would be able to do justice. I thank the Supreme Court for having entrusted me with this responsibility.

"The 61-year-old, who represented India in 30 Tests and 34 One Day Internationals between 1976 and 1993, is administer the BCCI along with former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai, noted historian Ramachandra Guha and managing director of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye.Meanwhile, the top court also declined Centre`s request to appoint secretary of sports ministry as member of the committee.

The Supreme Court had on January 2 removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their respective posts of BCCI president and board secretary for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court`s July 18, 2016 order.

Earlier in a landmark judgment on July 18, 2016, the apex court accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board implement the recommendations.