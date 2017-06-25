WWC 2017: Mithali Raj claims world record by smashing most number of consecutive fifties in ODIs

New Delhi: Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj led her team past hosts England in the opening encounter of the 2017 Women's World Cup on Saturday by smashing a world record.

In her 18-year long international career since debut in 1999, the Indian skipper has registered many records to her name and she did just that once again in the heavy-weight clash against England by slamming her 7th consecutive fifty in One-day internationals.

After the batter put in a strong performance, with Smriti Mandhana (90) and Punam Raut (86) departing not too far from their respective centuries, the bowlers took over to take India through with a 35-run win.

Mithali's scores in the last seven ODIs, including World Cup 2017 against England were, 71 vs England, 62* vs South Africa, 54 vs South Africa, 51* vs South Africa, 73* vs Bangladesh, 64 vs South Africa and 70* vs Sri Lanka. With her 7th successive fifty, Mithali bettered the previous mark of six jointly held by three players, Lindsay Reeler, Charlotte Edwards and Ellyse Perry.

With an average of 52.27, Mithali's figures are the best among women cricketers who have played over 100 ODIs. She is also the second cricketer in the women’s game to score over 5000 runs in ODIs.

With her 70-run knock against England, Mithali also registered her 47 ODI fifty - the highest in women's cricket history – and is just 148 runs away from becoming the first women's cricketer ever to slam 6000 ODI runs.

Presently, England's Charlotte Edwards is the top scorer with 5992 runs in ODIs against her name.