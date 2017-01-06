Yasir Shah funny video! Pakistan spinner just can't stop giggling during anthem ceremony — WATCH

New Delhi: Leg-spinner couldn't stop giggling as the opera style singer belted out their Pakistan's national anthem at the Sydney Cricket Ground last Tuesday.

Ahead of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), both the teams gather for the customary national anthem ceremony.

But everyone was in for a surprise when the opera-style version of the anthem started playing out, and Yasir just couldn't control his emotions, hilariously.

The video of the ceremony soon went viral, and Twitterati quickly started trolling the 30-year-old.

Unluckily for Yasir, he endured one of his worst outings ever conceding 291 runs for two wickets as Pakistan were put to a leather hunt by Australian batsman.