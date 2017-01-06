Yasir Shah funny video! Pakistan spinner just can't stop giggling during anthem ceremony — WATCH
Unluckily for Yasir, he endured one of his worst outings ever conceding 291 runs for two wickets as Pakistan were put to a leather hunt by Australian batsman.
New Delhi: Leg-spinner couldn't stop giggling as the opera style singer belted out their Pakistan's national anthem at the Sydney Cricket Ground last Tuesday.
Ahead of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), both the teams gather for the customary national anthem ceremony.
But everyone was in for a surprise when the opera-style version of the anthem started playing out, and Yasir just couldn't control his emotions, hilariously.
The video of the ceremony soon went viral, and Twitterati quickly started trolling the 30-year-old.
Yasir Shah Funny . If You Watch You will Watch Again and Again: https://t.co/LjPOPa3A3B via @YouTube
— Orderuwish.com (@orderuwish_com) January 4, 2017
Just look at Yasir Shah pic.twitter.com/XgBmEsobtF
— Shahzeb Saleh Zada (@shahzebsalehzad) January 4, 2017
Yasir Shah is Smiling - Australian Singer Singing Pakistani National Ant... https://t.co/5vuJuFdj0k via @YouTube
— Recruiter (@UAERecruiter007) January 4, 2017
