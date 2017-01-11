Yograj Singh hits out at MS Dhoni again despite son Yuvraj's comeback in limited overs squad

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh impressed on his comeback into India's limited-overs squad with a fluent fifty in the 1st warm-up game against England XI. The southpaw, who came to bat at number four, looked in rhythm from the word go at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Along with Ambati Rayudu, the 35-year-old was also involved in a healthy 91-run stand for the third wicket. Much to the delight of the crowd, Yuvi hit six boundaries and two sixes during his 48-ball 56.

But despite his comeback in Indian squad, his father Yograj Singh is once again in news for taking a dig at MS Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India's limited-overs captain.

Recently, speaking with Maharashtra Times, Yograj said, “Yuvraj is in the team because Dhoni is no longer the captain. I had said this couple of years ago that he would be back in the team once Dhoni wasn’t the captain. It’s proved true now,” said a stern Yograj.

Dhoni's last match as Indian captain wasn't a memorable for the Men in Blue, as the visitors clinched the first warm-up match by three wickets.

Chasing a 304-run target, England chased down the total with seven balls remaining, thanks to a superb knock by Sam Billings (93).

The second warm-up match will be played on January 12 at the same venue.