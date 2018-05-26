You changed the way batting was seen: Virat Kohli pays tribute to AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli has spoken of AB de Villiers in glowing terms several times in the past. So it was a little surprising that he didn't immediately react to the South African's retirement from international cricket earlier this week.

Fans were a little intrigued as to why the India captain was taking so long in paying tribute to one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game.

On Saturday, however, fans' wishes were answered as Kohli paid a moving tribute to his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate of many years.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Wish you all the best in everything that you do my brother. You’ve changed the way batting was seen in the time you’ve played international cricket. My best wishes to you and your family for this amazing journey ahead."

Kohli and de Villiers once again proved to be IPL 2018's best batsmen for RCB. While Kohli scored 530 runs in 14 games, de Villiers was just 50 runs behind his captain. However, both failed to take the team to the play-offs as they finished sixth on the table with just six wins from 14 games.

As RCB fans were mourning yet another lacklustre performance from the team, de Villiers dropped a bombshell by announcing his retirement.

“I have had my turn and, to be honest, I am tired. It’s not about earning more somewhere else. It’s about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end,” the 34-year-old said in a video message.

Tributes poured in for de Villiers, including from India great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli, however, chose to keep quiet for some reasons.

It was heartening to see Kohli setting things right at last on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how the great South African batsman responds to the praise heaped on him by Kohli.