'You don't need a foot to leave footprints,' Gautam Gambhir salutes Kargil war hero Major DP Singh

DP Singh's leg had to be amputated after he was grievously injured in Kargil during Operation Vijay but he didn't let his spirits die and has run over a dozen half-marathons ever since.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 12:21
&#039;You don&#039;t need a foot to leave footprints,&#039; Gautam Gambhir salutes Kargil war hero Major DP Singh
Courtesy: Twitter (@GautamGambhir)

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir has often stepped forward in attempts to get the attention and benefits Indian soldiers deserve for the persistent efforts and sacrifices in protecting the country.

The Indian batsman did just that once again as he met the Kargil War heroes during Victory Run India campaign, which was organised today at Major Dhyan Chand stadium to commemorate the 18th Kargil Vijay Diwas in solidarity with the Indian soldiers.

Gambhir clicked pictures and tweeted a special message for Major DP Singh, India's first blade runner, who completed 18 kilometres at the event. 

"Kargil War hero @MajDPSingh ran 18km @VictoryRunIndia today. It shows u don't need a foot 2 leave footprints. Salutes Sir!!! @adgpi," tweeted Gambhir.

"Thank u for ur kind words but it's all God's grace brother. God bless you with best of health to keep the Tiranga high as always. Jai hind," Major DP Singh tweeted thanking Gambhir.

DP Singh's leg had to be amputated after he was grievously injured in Kargil during Operation Vijay but he didn't let his spirits die and has run over a dozen half-marathons ever since.

Gambhir's persistent effort in taking a stand to provide the attention India's real heroes deserve is absolutely terrific.

