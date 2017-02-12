You just can't fool Virat Kohli: Indian skipper appeals for catch while teammates shout for LBW — MUST WATCH
Chasing 458 for an unlikely win, Bangladesh were 103/3 at Day 4 stumps.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli is not your ordinary captain, who will sit back and wait for things to happen. He pushes for things to happen. Combine this with a brilliant game reading ability, then we have a able leader.
One vivid example was his call for a catch during the fourth day's play of the one-off India-Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad on Sunday.
What made his appeal special was the fact that the bowler, the wicket-keeper and other close-in fielders all went up for a simultaneous LBW shout.
And the result, a review with Kohli convincing around him the umpire and also his team-mates. Indeed a rare sight, even for a hyperactive Kohli.
Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:
It happened off the second ball of the sixth over, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Tamim Iqbal prodded his front foot in front and played a defensive shot. But the ball carried to to Kohli at first slip, where the Indian skipper completed the catch, and immediately went for the appeal.
On the penultimate day, India bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings, then declared their second innings 159/4.
Chasing 458 for an unlikely win, Bangladesh were 103/3 at Day 4 stumps. They need 356 runs more to win their greatest match, and India need another seven wickets, for yet another win.
