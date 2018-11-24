हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
You want to be involved in games like this: Australian captain Meg Lanning excited ahead of WWT20 2018 final

Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Australian captain Meg Lanning has expressed her excitement as well as the happiness experienced by the rest of her side after reaching their fifth straight ICC Women’s World T20 final.

“I'm just really excited to be playing in a World Cup semis and now a final,” Lanning said on Friday, ahead of the final against England.

“This is why you play the game. You want to be involved in games like this. We've spoken a lot as a group about enjoying our cricket and really having a smile on our face and just embracing the opportunity that we've got," she added. 

Lanning further elaborated on the amazing bond shared by the players which has played a key role behind their success. 

"It's been a theme of ours over the last year or so to make sure we're enjoying each other's company, enjoying the stage that we're on, and really just having that smile on our face and taking the game on because that's what suits this crew the best," said the 26-year-old cricketer.  

"I think we've shown that over the last little bit, that it works for us, and we'll be doing the same thing tomorrow night," she added. 

When quizzed about the rivalry shared with their opponents on Sunday- England, Lanning termed their "arch-rivals" as a side whom they they "really respect them as a team". 

“They're great rivals of ours. We play them a lot and really respect them as a team. Hopefully, it's a great game, but we can come out on top.”

England and Australia will face off in the finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 on Sunday.  

