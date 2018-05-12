Youngest-IPL-fifty-scorer tag just eludes Delhi's Abhishek Sharma

Already out of the play-off reckoning in IPL 2018, DD, in an attempt to unearth new talent, on Saturday handed debuts to Abhishek Sharma and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane for their game against RCB at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

At the end of their innings after being put into bat, DD were justified by Abhishek's blistering 19-ball 46 not out as the hosts reached a competitive total of 181/4. Abhishek, who was an important part of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning team in New Zealand earlier this year, hit three fours and four sixes during the course of his innings.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant (61 off 34 balls) once again came to Delhi's rescue who had lost both openers in the Powerplay. However, once he and captain Shreyas Iyer got out in quick succession, it seemed the hosts will struggle to get even 150 on the board.

At 120/4 in 15.1 overs, Abhishek joined Vijay Shankar at the crease and he didn't take long to show his talent. In the 17th over bowled by Tim Southee he picked up sixes off back-to-back balls to stun the visitors not a little.

It was no mean feat for a 17-year-old - hitting an international bowler out of the park twice with ease. It was a shame that the Amritsar-born left-hander couldn't reach his fifty.

But if he had got those four runs, he would have become the youngest to score a fifty in the history of the league at 17 years and 250 days. He would have gone past Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw, both scoring their first fifties at the age of 18 years and 169 days.

Delhi had secured Abhishek's services for just Rs 55 lakh earlier this year.

Delhi would now hope Lamichhane follows Abhishek's example and helps them return to winning ways.