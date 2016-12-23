Youngest Pakistani International cricketer Hasan Raza to play for UAE

New Delhi: The youngest Paksitani cricketer to make his International debut, Hasan Raza is all set to switch International alliances with UAE. As a 14-year-old, Raza became the youngest-ever Test cricketer, making his debut in 1996 against Zimbabwe in Faisalabad.

It has been almost two decades since then and the right-handed batsman hasn't been having the best of on-field experience.

He last represented Pakistan in Tests 10 years ago and ODIs 15 years ago and will be eligible to play for UAE in five months.

“I am just five months away from being allowed to play for the UAE national side, and I’ve been performing in UAE’s domestic circuit for the past three years,” Raza was quoted saying by Daily Times.

“I will be 35 by the time I make my debut for UAE as, according to ICC rules, an international player has to be a resident of a country for three-and-a-half years before he can switch allegiances, while it is four years for a first-class cricketer,” Raza added.

“I want to play as soon as possible for UAE since I am in good form these days.”

“UAE has a lot of cricket - good grounds, good conditions and I enjoy playing for them. I have kept in touch with the UAE cricket management, and I will be able to play in April or May next year,” he continued.

Raza has already had the opportunity to wear UAE colours, albeit in an unofficial match.