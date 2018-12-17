हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

'You're the one that lost it yesterday. Why are you trying to be cool today': Tim Paine attacks Virat Kohli

During the 71st over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, the respective captains were seen exchanging words after Kohli decided to field close to the non-striker and Gaffaney had to step in.

&#039;You&#039;re the one that lost it yesterday. Why are you trying to be cool today&#039;: Tim Paine attacks Virat Kohli
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Warring captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine on Monday resumed their verbal duel, forcing on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney to warn both the players on the fourth morning of the second Test between India and Australia.

During the 71st over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, the respective captains were seen exchanging words after Kohli decided to field close to the non-striker and Gaffaney had to step in.

"You're the one that lost it yesterday. Why are you trying to be cool today?" Paine told Kohli.

"That's enough, that's enough," Gaffaney interrupted.

"Come on, play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you're the captain." 

Paine replied: "We're just having a conversation. There's no swearing ... Keep your cool Virat."

Kohli said something which couldn't be picked up by the microphones.

A couple of balls later, the warring duo almost came close to chest bumping when the India skipper walked in front of Paine while he was completing a run.

Kohli later appeared to plead his case to square-leg umpire Kumar Dharmasena as Paine and Usman Khawaja continued to extend Australia's second-innings lead.

"I reckon it's a sign Kohli is starting to lose it," former Test bowler Damien Fleming said on SEN radio.

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wasn't too pleased with Kohli's behaviour but former Australian skippers Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke said they had no issue with the verbal exchange between the two captains and that no line has been crossed so far.

Tensions had flared-up towards the end of day three with Kohli and Paine exchanging verbal volleys as the game headed for a nail-biting finish. 

Tags:
India vs AustraliaVirat KohliTim PaineJasprit BumrahPerth

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close