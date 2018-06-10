हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Calcutta Cricket Academy

Youth cricketer dies in lightning strike

A 21-year-old aspiring cricketer died on the spot after he was struck by lightning during practice at the Calcutta Cricket Academy here, the club`s secretary said.

Youth cricketer dies in lightning strike
Twitter@vibestpete

Kolkata: A 21-year-old aspiring cricketer died on the spot after he was struck by lightning during practice at the Calcutta Cricket Academy here, the club`s secretary said.

Lightning coupled with thundershowers lashed the city in the afternoon when all-rounder Debabrata Pal, who had joined the club last month, had just finished warming-up and had entered the ground.

"After warming-up we were about to start practice when lightning started. He suddenly collapsed and we rushed to him," club secretary Abdul Masood told IANS.

"We did cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but after seeing no response, we took him to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan where he was declared dead," he added.

Tags:
Calcutta Cricket AcademyDebabrata PalRamakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close