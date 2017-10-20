Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Yusuf Pathan celebrates Diwali with CISF jawans

Indian allrounder Yusuf Pathan couldn't stop sharing his feelings when he saw Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans working on Diwali day and then distributed sweets to them at the Baroda airport to celebrate the festival.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017, 10:25 AM IST
File photo of Indian allrounder Yusuf Pathan

The elder of India's famous Pathan brothers, Irfan being the other, then tweeted: "Salute to the #jawans who are working even on the festival day. We exchanged sweets at the Baroda airport on the occasion of Diwali. #HappyDiwali."

The 34-year-old Baroda allrounder has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20I. He has started the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament with a bang scoring a century in each innings of his side's first match of the domestic first-class season.

