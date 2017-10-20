Yusuf Pathan celebrates Diwali with CISF jawans

New Delhi: Indian allrounder Yusuf Pathan couldn't stop sharing his feelings when he saw Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans working on Diwali day and then distributed sweets to them at the Baroda airport to celebrate the festival.

The elder of India's famous Pathan brothers, Irfan being the other, then tweeted: "Salute to the #jawans who are working even on the festival day. We exchanged sweets at the Baroda airport on the occasion of Diwali. #HappyDiwali."

Salute to the #jawans who are working even on the festival day. We exchanged sweets at the Baroda airport on the occassion of Diwali. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/mtkdsEfNpA — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 18, 2017

The 34-year-old Baroda allrounder has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20I. He has started the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament with a bang scoring a century in each innings of his side's first match of the domestic first-class season.