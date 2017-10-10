Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Yusuf Pathan's twin tons in vain as Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda in Ranji Trophy

He scored 111 and 136 not out as Baroda toiled hard in defeat eight-wicket defeat to Madhya Pradesh at Indore.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 10, 2017, 09:25 AM IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@IrfanPathan)

New Delhi: Out of favour India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan continues to stake his claim for a comeback to the national side.

In Baroda's Ranji Trophy, Group C match against Madhya Pradesh (MP), the 34-year-old hit two centuries, but it proved too little for his side.

He scored 111 and 136 not out as Baroda toiled hard in their eight-wicket defeat to Madhya Pradesh at Indore. The match also featured his younger brother Irfan, who scored 80 in the first innings.

MP declared their first innings at 551/8. In reply, Baroda made 302 in their first innings. Forced to follow on, Baroda made 318 in their second innings, with the majority of runs coming from the bat of Yusuf.

In the process, Yusuf became only the 6th player from Baroda to score hundreds in both the innings of a Ranji Trophy game.

This is also the second time that he has scored twin tons in a First Class game. He had previously scored a hundred and a double hundred in the Duleep Trophy final in 2010.

The hard-hitting batsman also hit 13 sixes against MP. These are the joint third most by any player in a Ranji Trophy game. He now shared the third spot with Ravi Shastri, who hit 13 sixes during his double century in the 1984-85 season.

Rishabh Pant (21) and Ishan Kishan (14) – both left-handers and wicketkeepers – took on each other in a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Jharkhand season.

Himachal's Shakti Singh hit 14 sixes in a game in a Ranji match against Haryana in 1990-91.

Yusuf has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India, scoring 810 and 236 runs.

