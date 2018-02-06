Yuvraj pahji's tips helped me excel at U-19 World Cup, says Shubman Gill

Mumbai: India's U-19 World Cup hero Shubman Gill said senior pro and veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh guided him and gave batting tips in the past, which helped him excel in India's trophy-winning campaign in New Zealand.

"Yuvi pahji (Yuvraj Singh) gave a lot of guidance when he was at the NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru). He told me things about on and off the field, gave me tips and batted along with me," Gill, who slammed an unbeaten 102 in the semifinal against Pakistan, said.

The 18-year-old right-handed batsman struck three fifties and a hundred in the U-19 World Cup that India won for the record fourth time after thrashing Australia by eight wickets in the final on Saturday.

Speaking about the knock against Pakistan, Gill said coach Rahul Dravid advised him to play till the end. "There was pressure for the game against Pakistan. Our openers gave a good start and it was going well in the middle. We lost some wickets and Rahul (Dravid) sir advised me to bat till the end and the partnership with Anukul (Roy) was good," said the Punjab batsman who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Gill was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the coming Indian Premier League (IPL) but he said the focus was on the World Cup while the auction was being held in India last week.

"We were tired as we had finished the match against Bangladesh a day before (the auction). I woke up and got to know that I was picked by KKR. At that time, I did not think about the IPL and the focus was on the World Cup," said Gill, who plays for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.

Gill said the preparations were such that they were ready to play even on "worst wickets".

"The preparation was good and we were prepared for the worst wickets. After we defeated Australia in the first match, we thought our chances were there (to win the title)," the attacking batsman said.

"The pressure in World Cup is different from that in Ranji (Trophy). In Ranji, you have to be patient and in the World Cup, you have to be fast," he signed off.