Yuvraj Singh booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Akanksha Singh: Reports

New Delhi: India's iconic allrounder Yuvraj Singh, along with brother Zoravar Singh and mother Shabnam Singh, has been booked for a domestic violence case filed by Zoravar's wife and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Akanksha Singh, reports Spotboye.

The first hearing on the matter is on October 21. Akanksha has refused to speak until then but her lawyer Swati Singh confirmed the news.

“Yes, Akanksha has filed a case of domestic violence against Yuvraj, Zoravar and their mother Shabnam,” Swati was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

“Look, domestic violence does not mean just physical violence. It also means mental and financial torture, which can be attributed to Yuvraj. Yuvraj was a mute spectator to the suffering caused to my client by Zoravar and his mother," she added when asked how Yuvraj was party to the alleged domestic violence.

“When Yuvraj and Zoravar’s mother were pressurising Akanksha to have a baby, Yuvraj too had joined in to do the same. He too told Akanksha ‘to have a baby’. He was hand-in-glove with his mother,” Swati said.

The case has been filed in Gurugram.