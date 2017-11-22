Yuvraj Singh chooses NCA over Ranji Trophy, questions raised in BCCI

Nagpur: Out of favor India veteran Yuvraj Singh's decision to do fitness training at the National Cricket Academy at the expense of Ranji Trophy matches has not gone down well with a section of BCCI officials.

Yuvraj has skipped four of Punjab's five Ranji games so far, featuring in one game, against Vidarbha scoring 20 and 42 respectively.

Some of the BCCI office-bearers are now raising questions on his presence at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) given that he does not have any reported injury issues plaguing him right now.

It is learned, Yuvraj is bent on clearing the YoYo fitness test, which he has failed in the past, but it has been at the expense of competitive matches.

A comeback in the Indian team is also necessary for Yuvraj as he is expected to be back in the IPL auction pool and for franchises, India discards are not the priority options.

"There aren't any reports that Yuvraj is doing rehabilitation but we have come to know that he is doing exclusive fitness training to pass the YoYo test. Now whether taking Ranji Trophy for granted is a good thing or not, Yuvraj has to decide.

"Does this mean that if he attains 16.1 (fitness parameter set by Indian team management) and is without any runs behind him, he will be selected for the Sri Lanka limited overs series?" a very senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Yuvraj, however, could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

"We heard that Yuvraj has told the Punjab team management that he has been asked by the Indian team to do fitness test whereas selectors have always stressed on Ranji Trophy performance. Look at Ishant Sharma. He is a part of Indian team but he was released a day before Kolkata test so that he can play Ranji Trophy against Maharashtra," the BCCI official added.

It is not yet clear whether chief selector MSK Prasad, who had been an advocate of playing matches, was kept in the loop about this decision.

In less than a month, Yuvraj will be celebrating his 36th birthday and his fielding has gone down by a notch. He hardly bowls his slow left-arm spin that was instrumental in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

The left-hander has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals in his 17-year-career scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs across the respective formats.

There is a school of thought doing rounds that if Yuvraj is selected against Sri Lanka, there is a possibility that it could well be his swansong series for the Indian team as it looks forward towards the 2019 World Cup.