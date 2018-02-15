Yuvraj Singh hasn't given up on India hopes, for now looks forward to Indian Premier League

Out-of-favour India batsman Yuvraj Singh says he is still motivated to represent the country. The 36-year-old hasn't played any international game since June 2017 and many believe his India career is as good as over.

But the left-handed batsman, who was instrumental in India's triumphs in 2007 (World T20) and 2011 (World Cup), believes otherwise besides looking forward to representing Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

"I want to go when I feel it is the right time to go, when I feel I have done my best and I could not have done any more than this.

"I am still playing because I am enjoying playing cricket, not just because I have to play for India or I have to play the IPL. The motivation is definitely to play for India. I feel two or three IPLs are left in me," Yuvraj, who beat a non-malignant tumour of the lungs after being diagnosed in 2011, told Sportstar.

"I have been a fighter, taking on tough situations. I like being a pillar of strength to people, for those suffering from cancer or going through other issues in life.

I want to be known as someone who never gave up. Whether I play for India or not, I will give my 100 percent on the field. Cancer [YouWeCan Foundation] is going to be my area of work in the future. I love supporting young kids, I like interacting with the younger generation. Coaching is in my mind. I would identify underprivileged kids and focus on their sport and education."

Kings XI Punjab open their IPL campaign against Delhi Daredevils on April 8 and Yuvraj will hope he has a good IPL this year because that alone now can pave the way for him to return to the national team.