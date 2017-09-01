close
Yuvraj Singh honored and privileged to receive letter from PM Narendra Modi

The left-handed batsman runs a non-profit organization, YouWeCan, which was founded to fight cancer and spread awareness about the fatal disease. The initiative was set up in July 2012.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:12
Yuvraj Singh honored and privileged to receive letter from PM Narendra Modi
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh is delighted to receive an inspirational letter from the Honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. 

The left-handed batsman runs a non-profit organization, YouWeCan, which was founded to fight cancer and spread awareness about the fatal disease. The initiative was set up in July 2012.

India's limited overs superstar was himself diagnosed with cancer in 2011 which made him realize the amount of stigma attached to the disease. The southpaw was unaware of his diagnosis when he was guiding India to the World Cup triumph at home in 2011. 

He fought hard and successfully defeated the disease. Many thought he wouldn't be able to play cricket again but he defied odds to come back in the Indian squad and recently completed 300 outings in the ODI format.

PM Modi's letter was actually a responsive one to Yuvraj’s. The PM was happy to learn about Yuvraj’s social service and said that several Indians derive inspiration from the 35-year old. The middle order batsman shared the same letter on his Twitter account which highlights the essence of the letter for his organization. Yuvraj called the letter encouraging for everyone in the foundation.

He wrote, "It's an absolute honor & privilege for all of us here at Youwecan to receive such an encouraging letter from Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi ji himself. We at @youwecan strongly believe that each one of us together can change the world and it's not what you've got, its what you use that makes a difference. There is no greater reward than making someone else's life better and making a difference in the world #youwecan #gratitude"

Yuvraj has scored over 8000 runs in 304 ODIs, apart from playing 40 Tests and 58 T20 Internationals.

Yuvraj Singh, PM Narendra Modi, Yuvraj Singh PM Modi, cricket news, India Cricket News, YouWeCan

