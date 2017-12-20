Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes discuss 'lassi' on Twitter

New Delhi: Jonty Rhodes's love for India best reflects in the name of his daughter - India. But little did the fans know about the South African's penchant for a household Indian drink, 'lassi' (yoghurt milk) and the relation, according to Jonty, it shares with Yuvraj Singh.

Known for setting the bar in fielding standards, Jonty owes his association with India after retirement largely to the Indian Premier League and its franchise he is employed with, the Mumbai Indians.

The IPL job enables Jonty to travel around the country, and while doing that, the 48-year-old doesn't miss out on enjoying the delicacies that various cities and states in India offer.

On Tuesday, he tweeted an image drinking 'lassi' in Jaipur. While it's not clear when the picture was clicked, Jonty ensured the fans knew that the drink had a relation to one of the country's biggest cricket stars, Yuvraj.

And then he cheekily added that 'lassi' is the secret behind Yuvraj's power-packed sixes. The left-hander hit six sixes in an over against England's Stuart Broad in a match of the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.

And apparently the secret behind @YUVSTRONG12 ‘s 6hitting power!!! — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) December 19, 2017

Yuvraj was not to be left behind and came up with a prompt reply.

And also the secret of your legendary catches — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 19, 2017

Yuvraj, who was recently at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore to get back in shape, has of late been overlooked for a place in the India squad and is reportedly working on his fitness to be in the running for a last hurrah at the 2019 World Cup.