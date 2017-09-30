Yuvraj Singh makes hilarious comment on Kedar Jadhav's bowling action

New Delhi: Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, aprt from his aggressive batiing style, have been quite handy when it comes to bowling too. As a part-time bowler, he has at times ripped through crucial partnerships with his round-arm action deliveries. But veteran Yuvraj Singh has a hilarious comment to describe Kedar's bowling action.

A peculiar round-arm action in which Kedar jams the ball in. A flatter delivery too. Not at all, lethal if one oibserves it. Yet he gets to scalp wickets, important ones, in fact. During the ICC Champions Trophy, India skipper Virat Kohli experimented with Kedar's bowling style, introducing him in the middle overs. And it did work. Even during the India-Australia series, he bagged the important wicket of David Warner in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Team India has now headed down to Nagpur for the fifth and final ODI matches against the Aussies. India opener Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him with new Indian spin twin Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav. The caption said, "“In the company of two wrist spinners @yuzi_chahal, @imkuldeep18 and @JadhavKedar, I’m not sure even he knows what he bowls."

Nagpur here we come! In the company of two wrist spinners @yuzi_chahal23, @kuldeep_18 and @kedarjadhavofficial, I'm not sure even he knows what he bowls A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

And to it, India left-hand batsman Yuvraj replied, "Hahahaahaahahaha true that ! He throws malai koftas like pie." And his fans had a lot to say about his comment along with words for the picture.

Well, the ODI series end with the Nagpur encounter. With a lead of 3-1, Team India will be looking to end the series on a high against a resurgent Aussies, when the two lock horn on Sunday.