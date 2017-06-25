Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni mentoring Team India post Anil Kumble's exit: Batting coach Sanjay Bangar

New Delhi: Talking about Team India head coach Anil Kumble's departure, batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that there is "definitely a bit of lacuna". India's most successful Test bowler, resigned from his post after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy.

However, on the eve of India's second ODI against the West Indies, Bangar told reporters that the team was coping up really well and both the support staff and the players have shown a lot of professionalism in compartmentalising the issues.

"We are professionals and such things are part and parcel of any organisation where changes happen. The support staff and the players have shown a lot of professionalism in compartmentalising the issues and so far we have coped up really well," said Bangar.

"Everyone's contributed towards it and as I said earlier, when you part ways it's never easy. You need to accept that at times such things are going to happen, have happened in the past," he added.

Bangar stressed on the fact that the performance of the team should not get affected in any way and it should continue to keep moving forward.

"It's not only the coach and the captain. It's also the relationship and trust between the coach and all the players. Basically, it's a work in progress that requires a lot of time to earn the trust of the players," he said."Once you do that, the job and the responsibilities of the coach become that much easier. That is something that I've learnt to work (with)," he added.

The 44-year-old also expressed that experienced players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are playing a good role behind the scenes and are guiding the players.

"Yes, Anil was doubling up. There were a lot of positive results under him. We all know that the team enjoyed a lot of success. The void, there is definitely a bit of lacuna but the experience that this team possesses - when you have a Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, who've played close to 700 international games, they're doing a lot of work behind the scenes, they are guiding the players," Bangar concluded.