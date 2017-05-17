Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Pakistani legends Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan on retirement

New Delhi: Departing stalwarts Younis Khan and captain Misbah ul Haq failed to make an impact in their farewell international innings as Pakistan clinched a convincing victory over West Indies in third match of the 3-match Test series. Seeing the Pakistan cricket legends, Misbah and Younis bow out after their long and exemplary service, Yuvraj Singh posted a beautiful tweet as tribute to the duo.

"Good bye two greats of Pakistan cricket @captainmisbahpk and younis khan your contribution towards the game was inspiring to all of us," tweeted Yuvi.

The end of the third and final Test at Roseau, Dominica, on May 14 marked the end of cricketing careers of two of the most decorated Pakistani players of the prsent times, and even though India and Pakistan haven't played a bilateral series for quite a while, the players of both teams share a warm and cordial relationship, barring a few exceptions obviously.

"This was just incredible," said a breathless Misbah after Shannon Gabriel dragged a wide delivery from Yasir Shah onto his stumps with just six balls left in the game to trigger Pakistani celebrations as the West Indies were dismissed for 202 to lose the series 1-2.

"There were so many things happening in that last session -- dropped catches, appeals, no-ball dismissals -- it looked for a while as if it wasn't going to happen.

"I am thankful for myself, the team and all supporters of Pakistan cricket that we were able to pull it off."

(With AFP inputs)