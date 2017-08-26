Yuvraj Singh shares bare-bodied picture, gets trolled by Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi: While several reports suggested that a failed 'Yo-Yo' test led to Yuvraj Singh's absence from Team India's limited overs squad against the ongoing Series in Sri Lanka, but the flymboyant left-hander showed a glimpse of his fitness by posting bare-bodied picture on Instagram.

The current Indian team is considered to be the fittest by a fair distance. It has been learnt that for the current Indian team, the acceptable Yo-Yo score is 19.5 and upwards. Captain Virat Kohli, easily the fittest Indian cricketer, scores around 21 in the test. However both Yuvraj and Raina have scored well below the permissible level of 19.5 with Yuvraj barely managing to touch 16, which was the biggest reason for his ouster.

As Yuvraj uploaded the picture, showing his upper body, fellow Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma didn't miss out on the opportunity to troll him.

Mood A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

While Harbhajan compared Yuvraj with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Rohit wanted to know what the left-handed batsman meant with his caption of the image.

Bhajji commented, "Sallu bhai," on the post, while the Hitman wrote: "@yuvisofficial please define what you mean when you say 'Mood' because it's not very clear."

While there still may be som time for Yuvi to make a comeback in the Indian national team, only time will tell whether the southpaw is still in the mix of things.