close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Yuvraj Singh shares bare-bodied picture, gets trolled by Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh

As Yuvraj uploaded the picture, showing his upper body, fellow Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma didn't miss out on the opportunity to troll him.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 10:15
Yuvraj Singh shares bare-bodied picture, gets trolled by Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh
Courtesy: Instagram (@yuviofficial)

New Delhi: While several reports suggested that a failed 'Yo-Yo' test led to Yuvraj Singh's absence from Team India's limited overs squad against the ongoing Series in Sri Lanka, but the flymboyant left-hander showed a glimpse of his fitness by posting bare-bodied picture on Instagram.

The current Indian team is considered to be the fittest by a fair distance. It has been learnt that for the current Indian team, the acceptable Yo-Yo score is 19.5 and upwards. Captain Virat Kohli, easily the fittest Indian cricketer, scores around 21 in the test. However both Yuvraj and Raina have scored well below the permissible level of 19.5 with Yuvraj barely managing to touch 16, which was the biggest reason for his ouster.

As Yuvraj uploaded the picture, showing his upper body, fellow Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma didn't miss out on the opportunity to troll him.

 

Mood

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

While Harbhajan compared Yuvraj with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Rohit wanted to know what the left-handed batsman meant with his caption of the image.

Bhajji commented, "Sallu bhai," on the post, while the Hitman wrote: "@yuvisofficial please define what you mean when you say 'Mood' because it's not very clear."

While there still may be som time for Yuvi to make a comeback in the Indian national team, only time will tell whether the southpaw is still in the mix of things.

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghHarbhajan SinghRohit SharmaYuvraj Singh fitnesscricket news

From Zee News

Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers announce Lionel Messi signing
Football

Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers...

WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-in
Other Sports

WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-...

MS Dhoni is best wicket keeper-batsman in India, says Sanjay Manjrekar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni is best wicket keeper-batsman in India, says Sanja...

Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award
English Premier LeagueFootball

Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season awa...

Arsenal will test Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp
English Premier LeagueFootball

Arsenal will test Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp

Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu ensure at least two medals for India
Badminton

Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu ensu...

Jose Mourinho wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku to compete
English Premier LeagueFootball

Jose Mourinho wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku to co...

Edinson Cavani outshines Neymar as PSG win again
Football

Edinson Cavani outshines Neymar as PSG win again

Conor McGregor has edge in weight and support over Floyd Mayweather
Other Sports

Conor McGregor has edge in weight and support over Floyd Ma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video