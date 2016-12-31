Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina to play at DY Patil T20 tourney in January

New Delhi: Two of India's most famous cricketers in the limited overs formt, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, have been out of Indian ODI team for quite a while. But the good news for their fans and indeed the Indian cricket fans is that the they are among some leading cricketers scheduled to play in the 13th DY Patil T20 tournament to be held at the D Y Patil Sports Academy in Nerul from January 4 to 15, 2017.

The tournament, carrying a prize fund of Rs 15 lakh, would feature 16 teams in total with 31 matches being staged in all, including seven knockout games, a media release said.

A few days back, Yuvi had released a statement about his plans of making a comeback in the Indian national team.

“I am training hard and have the confidence of getting the runs. I feel I still have a lot to offer, and I will do my best to regain my place in the side. I will do all that I can to get the call from the selectors, and take it from there. I still feel I have few more years of cricket left in me, and I will do all it takes to get back into the side and win games for India.“

The participating teams are: Reliance One, Tata Sports Club, Canara Bank, BPCL, CAG, Air India, Indian Oil, DY Patil A, DY Patil B, State Bank of Travancore, ONGC, Mumbai Customs, RBI, Western Railways and Jain Irrigation, the release added.

With Raina and Yuvraj set to feature in the DY Patil tourney, it virtually rules them out of making it to India's squad for the England ODIs since the team is expected to be decided on January 5th or 6th.

But, a good show in the tournament would give the duo hopes of making it to India's T20 squad against England.

(With PTI inputs)