Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina under scanner ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs

After an impressive run for India A in the tri-nation series in South Africa, Manish Pandey is expected to make a  comeback.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 20:55
Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina under scanner ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Team India selectors will soon meet to pick the squad for the limited over series – five ODIs and a T20I – against Sri Lanka.

There have been speculations that big stars will be rested for the Lanka series but skipper Virat Kohli rubbished those suggestions saying he wants to continue playing.

"My participation? Who said I am not playing?" said Kohli when asked about his participation in the ODIs. 

"I don’t know where this came from… if you don’t want me to play, then tell me… I have no problems in playing."

"We are going to sit down on selection soon and we certainly have plans in mind and combinations that we want to speak about," Kohli said. 

"So as captain I am definitely in the thick of things and know what to speak to the committee about."

After an impressive run for India A in the tri-nation series in South Africa, Manish Pandey is expected to make a  comeback.

Yuvraj Singh's place in the side has been questioned by many for the longest time now but he has the backing of skipper Kohli despite a lean run with the bat and below-par fielding. 

In his last seven ODI appearances, Yuvraj has managed only 162 runs and was given bowling only once. His sloppy movement in the field has also been a problem.

Another veteran Suresh Raina's name is also doing the rounds after a two-month fitness stint in the Netherlands.

The bowling department might see some shuffling as Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are set to be rested.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are likely to handle the slow bowling duties.

India vs Sri LankaVirat KohliYuvraj SinghSuresh RainaManish Pandey

