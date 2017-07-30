close
Yuvraj Singh trolls KL Rahul for pouting in selfie with Virat Kohli

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin  from July 3 and will be played in Colombo. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 23:11
Yuvraj Singh trolls KL Rahul for pouting in selfie with Virat Kohli
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India is certainly having a gala time after opening the tour of Sri Lanka with a thumping 304-run victory over the hosts. 

Earlier, Rohit Sharma posted a selfie of the team members enjoying the win over a game of FIFA then opener KL Rahul, who missed the Galle Test due to fever, took to Twitter and posted a selfie while chilling at the pool with Kohli.

He wrote, "When skipper says #selfie you pout. #chillday by the beach  #galle @imVkohli."

Replying to this Tweet, Yuvraj Singh, said, "Basically what you saying when skipper say selfie u have no choice but to pose. Agreed have to do what captain says." However, Rahul was witty enough to reply to the tweet in straight-forward manner, he said, "Hahah yes paaji absolutely . Actually anybody says selfie I’m ready with."

