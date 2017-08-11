Yuvraj Singh trolls Parthiv Patel over wicket-keeper's nostalgic Sourav Ganguly Instagram picture

New Delhi: True to his reputation, veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh showed his funny side once again on Friday in a hilarious comment on Instagram.

Parthiv Patel shared a couple of old photographs from his Test debut match on Instagram. A rather nostalgic Patel wrote "About 15 years ago. #testdebut” in his post with one photo showing the wicketkeeper walking out with the then skipper Sourav Ganguly.

About 15 years ago..#testdebut A post shared by parthiv patel (@parthiv9) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Then, the 35-year-old all-rounder commented saying Parthiv looks like Dada’s son.

Patel, 32, made his India debut in a Test match against England at Nottingham in August 2002. Interestingly, Yuvi also made his India debut under Ganguly, in a ODI match against Kenya in October 2000.

Patel, regarded as one of the most gifted wicket-keepers, has since played 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is scoring 878, 736 and 36 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Yuvi has 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs respectively.