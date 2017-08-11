 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Yuvraj Singh trolls Parthiv Patel over wicket-keeper's nostalgic Sourav Ganguly Instagram picture

Patel, 32, made his India debut in a Test match against England at Nottingham in August 2002.

Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 22:59
Yuvraj Singh trolls Parthiv Patel over wicket-keeper&#039;s nostalgic Sourav Ganguly Instagram picture

New Delhi: True to his reputation, veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh showed his funny side once again on Friday in a hilarious comment on Instagram.

Parthiv Patel shared a couple of old photographs from his Test debut match on Instagram. A rather nostalgic Patel wrote "About 15 years ago. #testdebut” in his post with one photo showing the wicketkeeper walking out with the then skipper Sourav Ganguly.

 

About 15 years ago..#testdebut

A post shared by parthiv patel (@parthiv9) on

Then, the 35-year-old all-rounder commented saying Parthiv looks like Dada’s son.

Patel, 32, made his India debut in a Test match against England at Nottingham in August 2002. Interestingly, Yuvi also made his India debut under Ganguly, in a ODI match against Kenya in October 2000.

Patel, regarded as one of the most gifted wicket-keepers, has since played 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is scoring 878, 736 and 36 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Yuvi has 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs respectively.

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghParthiv PatelSourav Gangulycricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: When MS Dhoni&#039;s 112m long six which deflated Australia in their own den
cricket

WATCH: When MS Dhoni's 112m long six which deflated Au...

WATCH: When Alzarri Joseph rattled AB de Villiers with bouncer, only to get nasty reply
cricket

WATCH: When Alzarri Joseph rattled AB de Villiers with boun...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 1: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 1: Live Str...

Usain Bolt can have his final sporting wish granted at World Athletics Championships
Other Sports

Usain Bolt can have his final sporting wish granted at Worl...

Thirteen-year-old Luke Robinson takes six wickets in an over
cricket

Thirteen-year-old Luke Robinson takes six wickets in an ove...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with his Sri Lankan friends
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with hi...

Davinder Singh Kang: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about Indian javelin thrower
Other Sports

Davinder Singh Kang: Here's everything you need to kno...

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti aiming for Champions League glory
Football

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti aiming for Champions Lea...

Antonio Conte reveals why Alvaro Morata is yet to start for Chelsea
English Premier LeagueFootball

Antonio Conte reveals why Alvaro Morata is yet to start for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video