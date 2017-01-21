close
Yuvraj Singh trolls R Ashwin for photobombing his picture with Virat Kohli – See pic!

India take on England in the final ODI of the three-match series at Eden Gardens on January 22, 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 09:48
New Delhi: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over England with a victory in 2nd ODI at Cuttack, Indian team has arrived in Kolkata for the final match of the series.

On their way to Kolkata, Yuvraj Singh clicked a picture with Indian captain Virat Kohli but didn't expect another member of the squad to photo bomb his click.

Ravichandran Ashwin, to Yuvi's surprise was spotted in the picture and as he posted it on Instagram, he couldn't resist trolling Ashwin for photo bombing.

Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin, Virat Kohli

“Thanks for the photo bomb @rashwin99 of to Kolkatta @virat.kohli”, Yuvi's caption of the picture read.

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 09:40

