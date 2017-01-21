Yuvraj Singh trolls R Ashwin for photobombing his picture with Virat Kohli – See pic!
India take on England in the final ODI of the three-match series at Eden Gardens on January 22, 2017.
New Delhi: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over England with a victory in 2nd ODI at Cuttack, Indian team has arrived in Kolkata for the final match of the series.
On their way to Kolkata, Yuvraj Singh clicked a picture with Indian captain Virat Kohli but didn't expect another member of the squad to photo bomb his click.
Ravichandran Ashwin, to Yuvi's surprise was spotted in the picture and as he posted it on Instagram, he couldn't resist trolling Ashwin for photo bombing.
“Thanks for the photo bomb @rashwin99 of to Kolkatta @virat.kohli”, Yuvi's caption of the picture read.
India take on England in the final ODI of the three-match series at Eden Gardens on January 22, 2017.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th US President today
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- Exclusive: Srinagar freezes at minus 3; common man struggles for basic commodities
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened