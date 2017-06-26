Yuvraj Singh wears ICC Champions Trophy jersey in second ODI against West Indies

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hasn't quite got going in the recent few matches for Team India but the stylish left-hander became a talking subject for a reason other than his performance after he came out to bat wearing an ICC Champions Trophy jersey against West Indies in the second ODI at Port of Spain. (IND vs WI, 2nd ODI - Match Report | Full Coverage)

Yuvraj came into bat after all-rounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph on the last ball of the 35th over. Hoping to put an end to his poor form, Yuvraj failed to contribute with the bat, scoring only 14 runs from 10 balls before being removed by Windies skipper Jason Holder.

Seeing Yuvi wearing wrong jersey, Twitter went berserk questioning the reason behind the same.

The 35-year old recently became only the fifth Indian player to cross the 300-ODI mark, joining the league of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin.

While the future of Yuvraj and MS Dhoni have come into question after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar on revealed that experienced duo will play the role of mentoring the side after coach Anil Kumble stepped down from his post just before the West Indies tour.