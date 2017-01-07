Yuvraj Singh's double hundred, 180-run knock in Ranji Trophy praised by MSK Prasad

New Delhi: As Indian selectors announced India's 15-man squad for upcoming ODI series against England, veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh made yet another comback in India's limited-overs side. The southpaw, who has played a massive role in premier tournaments for the Indian team in the past, was ignored for limited-overs squad for quite some time.

When asked what made selectors recall Yuvi for the three-match ODI series against England, MSK Prasad, India's chairman of selectors, said that the left-hander had been rewarded for his good form in domestic cricket.

“We should appreciate the way Yuvraj has played in domestic cricket,” Prasad said after the selection meeting.

Yuvraj, who recently got married to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, kept working hard and reminded the selectors of his capabilities with a good show in the domestic cricket. Playing for Punjab in ongoing season of Ranji Trophy, the 35-year-old recently hit 260 runs against Baroda.

His knocks didn't go unnoticed as Prasad heaped praise on his performances.

“All these days we thought he hadn’t played a long innings. But he has scored a double hundred. He scored 180 (177) on a (seaming) Lahli wicket.”

It remains to be seen whether Yuvraj can make the best of the opportunity as most of the players from this ODI squad are likely to be retained for ICC Champions Trophy 2017, scheduled to be played in England from June 1 this year.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India will take on England in a three-match series, starting from January 15.