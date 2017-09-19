Yuvraj Singh's mother hails Virat Kohli's fitness drive, says rules are same for everyone

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh has hailed India captain Virat Kohli's fitness drive and said that rules are same for everyone. She was referring to the ongoing talks of Yuvi missing the India cut due to the veteran all-rounder's fitness or the lack of it.

There is not clear cut statement from Indian selectors on the omission of one of India's greatest match winners, but speculations are rife that the 35-year-old failed an endurance test called Yo-Yo.

Shabnam revealed that her son is disappointed on getting dropped, but said that "there has been a level of improvement and he will soon match up to the current fitness standards."

“Of course he was disappointed on not being picked but then the rules are the same for everyone. He doesn’t give up easily and I’m sure he looks forward to this as a challenge. If you see over the recent years," she told Aaj Tak.

She also talked about Yuvi's future plans, and said that nobody has the "right to ask him when to retire."

“He has nothing left to prove. He has won the World Cup and he even won the IPL last year. But it’s his love and hunger for the game which drives him to continue contributing towards his nation. Also, I don’t think anyone has the right to ask him when to retire. It’s his decision and whenever he feels he has done enough, he will do that,” Shabnam added.

She also went onto hailed the level of fitness the team has attained since the installation of Kohli as the captain. Shabnam then said that, when it comes to fitness standard, the rule should be same for everyone.

“Virat has always supported Yuvraj. And when someone as fit like him is at the helm, he would surely want the environment around him to be the same which is a good thing. The age factor does come up with Yuvi but I’m sure he will work harder to achieve the same,” she said.

When Yuvi was ignored for the Sri Lanka limited-overs' series, the selectors said that the veteran player was being rested. But he was once again ignored for the first three matches of the ongoing Australia series, and there's no clarity on the matter.

Yuvi has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20I matches, scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs rescpectively. He has also taken 148 international wickets.