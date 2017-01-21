Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech suggests new middle name for hubby Yuvi following Cuttack heroics

New Delhi: The past few months have brought extraordinary run of events in the life of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi, who recently got married to model-turned-actress Hazel Keech, mesmerised the Cuttack crowd with an emphatic show with the bat against England.

While the whole cricketing fraternity along with his fans cherished the comeback of one of India's most famous cricketers, wife Hazel to went on to praise Yuvi with a beautiful post on instagram.

"Fierce should be his middle name. 150 runs from 127 balls, Man of the Match, India won 2-0 against England in ODIs. Not forgetting coming back from CANCER, getting his health and fitness back post chemo therapy and finally being in the ODI team after all of that. Throw in a wedding somewhere. That, ladies and gentleman, it what it looks like to never give up. Theres the difference in surviving cancer and beating cancer #doitagain #takeyourlifeback #YuvrajFierceSingh #hero #ywc @yuvisofficial," Hazel wrote on the instagram post.