Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech suggests new middle name for hubby Yuvi following Cuttack heroics
Yuvraj was name Man of the Match for his incredible knock of 150 runs in 127 balls in the 2nd ODI.
New Delhi: The past few months have brought extraordinary run of events in the life of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi, who recently got married to model-turned-actress Hazel Keech, mesmerised the Cuttack crowd with an emphatic show with the bat against England.
While the whole cricketing fraternity along with his fans cherished the comeback of one of India's most famous cricketers, wife Hazel to went on to praise Yuvi with a beautiful post on instagram.
"Fierce" should be his middle name. 150 runs from 127 balls, Man of the Match, India won 2-0 against England in ODIs. Not forgetting coming back from CANCER, getting his health and fitness back post chemo therapy and finally being in the ODI team after all of that. Throw in a wedding somewhere. That, ladies and gentleman, it what it looks like to never give up. Theres the difference in surviving cancer and beating cancer #doitagain #takeyourlifeback #YuvrajFierceSingh #hero #ywc @yuvisofficial
"Fierce should be his middle name. 150 runs from 127 balls, Man of the Match, India won 2-0 against England in ODIs. Not forgetting coming back from CANCER, getting his health and fitness back post chemo therapy and finally being in the ODI team after all of that. Throw in a wedding somewhere. That, ladies and gentleman, it what it looks like to never give up. Theres the difference in surviving cancer and beating cancer #doitagain #takeyourlifeback #YuvrajFierceSingh #hero #ywc @yuvisofficial," Hazel wrote on the instagram post.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th US President today
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- Exclusive: Srinagar freezes at minus 3; common man struggles for basic commodities
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- Accused of Muslim-bias on visa applications, Sushma Swaraj hits back
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened