Yuzvendra Chahal becomes World No.2 and Dinesh Karthik breaks into top-100 after T20 tri-series triumph

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal's great performance in the Nidahas T20 tri-series saw him jump 10 places to 2nd in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for bowlers. The other Indian spinner in the team, Washington Sundar, meanwhile, made an astronomical 151-place jump in the rankings. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan retained his position at the top.

Chahal took eight wickets in all and performed admirably when India needed him most. In the final against Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday evening, his 3/18 went a long way towards restricting Bangladesh to 166/8 on what appeared a good batting surface. Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim, second highest scorer of the tournament, were his victims.

Sundar also took eight wickets, however, those wickets came with a better economy rate of 5.70, compared to Chahal's 6.45. The offspinner occupied the 31st place in the rankings, along with New Zealand's Tim Southee.

"It is important to read the mind [of that batsman]. I myself am a batsman to an extent; I can suspect what he is thinking and where he is going to hit me. Every six balls, the batsman will be looking to hit you at least for a four and six. I am fortunate to have the skill of taking wickets in the Powerplay," Sundar shed light on how he goes about bowling during the tournament that India won, thanks largely to a Dinesh Karthik six off the last ball against the Tigers on Sunday.

32-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Karthik got scores of 13*, 2*, 39*, 2* and 29* in the five matches India played, as a result of which he jumped from No.126 to No.95 with a best-ever 246 points.