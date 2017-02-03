Yuzvendra Chahal – How he turned from villain to Men in Blue's new hero in 3rd T20I against England

New Delhi: Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created history during the 3rd T20I between India and England as he became the first Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the shortest format of the game.

The Haryana spinner, who has been an integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) over the last three years, once again enthralled the spectators at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a stupendous spell of spin bowling.

However, before he guided India to a series triumph in the decider, the innings didn't get off to a good start for the 26-year-old spinner. After being introduced to bowl in the second over of the innings, Chahal was welcomed with a six off the first ball by English opener Jason Roy. He however drew the first blood to removed another opener Sam Billings off the third ball of his spell.

What happened off the next ball is something Chahal would remember for the rest of his life.

Joe Root, the lynchpin of English batting line-up, worked Chahal's fourth ball towards mid-off and called for a single. But as a result of some superb fielding, Root immediately changed his mind and by the time he said no, Roy was stranded in the middle of the pitch as the fielder threw the ball to Chahal.

All Chahal needed to do was go to the non-striker's end and remove the bails. There was no way Roy could have made it. But much to the disbelief of his team-mates, Chahal threw the ball at the wicketkeeper's end, with Root having made it comfortably to the crease.

While none of the Indian players could believe what Chahal had done, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was livid as he screamed at the bowler. Never before had we seen Dhoni, usually a cool-headed customer, yell at one of his team-mates like that.

After Billings' dismissal, English scoreboard read 7/1 and had Chahal showed some presence of mind, the visitors would have been in huge trouble having lost two key batsmen with just seven runs on board.

However, Chahal did make up for the blunder with a mind-blowing spell as he ripped through England's batting line-up with a six-wicket haul.

What started with a six off the first ball and some serious scolding from his former skipper, turned out to be a match to remember for a lifetime for Chahal.