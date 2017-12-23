Yuzvendra Chahal No. 1, Kuldeep Yadav 13th among top T20I wicket-takers of 2017

New Delhi: Ever since Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been preferred by India over R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in limited-overs internationals, the young spin twins haven't disappointed, especially in the T20Is, in which Chahal tops the list of wicket-takers in 2017 with Kuldeep at No. 13.

On Friday, the duo once again were at the helm of India's T20I series win over Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, after Rohit Sharma's record-equalling 35-ball century set a stiff 261-run target for the visitors.

Legspinner Chahal took 4/52 and chinaman Yadav 3/52, but what turned the tables on Sri Lanka was that six of those seven wickets came in two consecutive overs, which erased even the most remote chance of a Lankan comeback and gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The consistency of the spin duo has cemented their place in India's limited-overs set up.

Chahal now has taken eight wickets in the two matches of the series, which has perched him on top of the list with 23 wickets in 11 matches. Death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah is at No. 9 with 12 wickets and Kuldeep 13th with 11 wickets.

Here's the list of top T20I wicket-takers of 2017:

1. Yuzvendra Chahal: 23 wickets in 11 matches

2. Rashid Khan: 17 wickets in 10 matches

3. Kesrick Williams: 17 wickets in 9 matches

4. Shadab Khan: 14 wickets in 10 matches

5. Imran Tahir: 14 wickets in 9 matches

9. Jasprit Bumrah: 12 wickets in 11 matches

13. Kuldeep Yadav: 11 wickets in 7 matches

The last match of the series against Sri Lanka will be played in Mumbai on Sunday.

"First three overs, 45 runs, but I was always thinking about wickets," Kuldeep said after India's win on Friday.

"I knew if I got one, I would probably get the second one. The first over (I bowled) was slow in the air, but the wicket was good to bat on and the ball was coming on nicely. Later on, I was bowling wide of the batsman.

Stand-in skipper Rohit was also full of praise for his young spinners.

"They have been doing well for India and always bring us back. I don't mind such games where they are put under pressure. They were ready to take the pressure and Kuldeep changed the game and Chahal has been doing well for some time now. So I always had belief in them," said Rohit.