Yuzvendra Chahal wins heart with his sportsman spirit - See why

India did not only win the match against Pakistan but also won hearts after seeing Yuzvendra Chahal's sportsmanship on Wednesday during Pakistan's innings.

During the match, India was thoroughly enjoying the innings while Pakistan felt the pressure throughout. Pakistan chose to bat first and following the quick fall of wickets, Usman Khan came in the 42nd over after Hasan Ali was dismissed by Karthik.

Soon after, Usman was seen struggling on the field as one of his shoelace was open. As he had been wearing gloves, he was finding it a bit irritating that he was not comfortable due to the untied shoelace.

Chahal, however, noticed this and showing his sportsman spirit went on to tie Usman's shoelace.

The moment had every Indian as well as Pakistani fan cheering for Chahal as the fans felt proud on his sportsmanship.

The snap shot of the same went viral online and twitter couldn't keep calm.

This picture made my day

The real sporty thing #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/f6symcflaa — M E H V I S H (@Rose_356) September 20, 2018

Usman was later dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah with which India went on to beat Pakistan by 8 wickets but the fans took this moment back with them. India vs Pakistan has always been a big deal but for the fans and both the countries but it is moments like these which players use to portray that a sport is a sport after all.