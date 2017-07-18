close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid are two fantastic cricketers, their inputs will be invaluable for team: Ravi Shastri

The four-member panel comprising Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, CEO Rahul Johri, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and acting president CK Khanna, who met in Mumbai, announced Team India's support staff members. Sanjay Bangar remains as the Assistant Coach and R Sridhar as the fielding coach.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 16:45
Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid are two fantastic cricketers, their inputs will be invaluable for team: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Fate of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid still hangs in balance after Bharat Arun was appointed as the new full-time bowling coach of India until the conclusion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), today.

The four-member panel comprising Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, CEO Rahul Johri, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and acting president CK Khanna, who met in Mumbai, announced Team India's support staff members. Sanjay Bangar remains as the Assistant Coach and R Sridhar as the fielding coach.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri said, "I have spoken to both Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid, as good as three or four days ago. They are two fantastic cricketers and their inputs will be invaluable, they will be on board once they have spoken with the authorities concerned."

"All depends on the individuals on how many days they can give. I've spoken to them personally. They're most welcome," he added.

READ: All you need to know about India's new bowling coach, Bharat Arun

Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid were both appointed as bowling and batting consultants, last Tuesday, for overseas tours. However, on Saturday, BCCI chief Vinod Rai clarified that no such contracts have been given to either of them, yet. Rai added that the appointment of support staff will be confirmed after consultation with the head coach.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Shastri had put forth Bharat Arun's name for the position of bowling coach. It wasn't much a surprise given that the two had earlier worked together during Shastri's two-year long stint as Team Director of India from 2014 to 2016. "I was very clear in my mind what my core team would be. And what you just heard is my core team," Shastri said.

Adding to Shastri, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said, "No decision has yet been made on both Zaheer and Dravid."

TAGS

Bharat ArunRavi ShastriBCCIZaheer KhanRahul Dravidcricket news

From Zee News

Hardik Pandya&#039;s brother Krunal sports India A jersey - see pic
cricket

Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal sports India A jersey -...

Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead, but no Indian in the list
cricket

Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead,...

Mission 2019 ICC World Cup: Here&#039;s a look at Ravi Shastri-led Team India&#039;s complete coaching staff!
cricket

Mission 2019 ICC World Cup: Here's a look at Ravi Shas...

Virender Sehwag refuses to comment about Team India head coach snub
cricket

Virender Sehwag refuses to comment about Team India head co...

On day of being appointed RBI assistant manager, Umesh Yadav&#039;s house robbed of Rs 45,000 and mobile phones
cricket

On day of being appointed RBI assistant manager, Umesh Yada...

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik hang out with Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra in London - see pic
cricketTennisOther Sports

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik hang out with Zaheer Khan, Ashish...

Who is Bharat Arun? Why was Ravi Shastri so keen to appoint him as bowling coach over Zaheer Khan?
cricket

Who is Bharat Arun? Why was Ravi Shastri so keen to appoint...

BCCI appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sangar Bangar to continue as assistant coach
cricket

BCCI appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sangar Bangar t...

WATCH: Pakistan women&#039;s cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves airport on motorbike as PCB doesn&#039;t arrange transport
cricket

WATCH: Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video