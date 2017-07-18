Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid are two fantastic cricketers, their inputs will be invaluable for team: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Fate of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid still hangs in balance after Bharat Arun was appointed as the new full-time bowling coach of India until the conclusion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), today.

The four-member panel comprising Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, CEO Rahul Johri, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and acting president CK Khanna, who met in Mumbai, announced Team India's support staff members. Sanjay Bangar remains as the Assistant Coach and R Sridhar as the fielding coach.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri said, "I have spoken to both Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid, as good as three or four days ago. They are two fantastic cricketers and their inputs will be invaluable, they will be on board once they have spoken with the authorities concerned."

"All depends on the individuals on how many days they can give. I've spoken to them personally. They're most welcome," he added.

READ: All you need to know about India's new bowling coach, Bharat Arun

Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid were both appointed as bowling and batting consultants, last Tuesday, for overseas tours. However, on Saturday, BCCI chief Vinod Rai clarified that no such contracts have been given to either of them, yet. Rai added that the appointment of support staff will be confirmed after consultation with the head coach.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Shastri had put forth Bharat Arun's name for the position of bowling coach. It wasn't much a surprise given that the two had earlier worked together during Shastri's two-year long stint as Team Director of India from 2014 to 2016. "I was very clear in my mind what my core team would be. And what you just heard is my core team," Shastri said.

Adding to Shastri, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said, "No decision has yet been made on both Zaheer and Dravid."