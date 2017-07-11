close
Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid's appointments a move to curb Ravi Shastri's autonomous authority as Team India head coach?

It was learnt that Shastri however didn't get his choice of bowling coach -- Bharath Arun -- where Ganguly pulled a coup by getting Zaheer on board.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 00:14
Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid&#039;s appointments a move to curb Ravi Shastri&#039;s autonomous authority as Team India head coach?

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri's appointment as Team India's new head coach might not have surpised the cricketing fraternity but the inclusion of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid as bowling coach and overseas batting consultant for Tests did leave quite a few faces surprised.

While skipper Virat Kohli's favouritism towards the former Team India director might be one of the prime reasons behind the CAC picking him as Anil Kumble's replacement, the trio of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman seems to have brought the equation back to level by towing Zaheer and Draivd alongside Shastri.

Seeing the high-profile names of Dravid and Zaheer being tied alongside Shastri, cricket expert Harsha Bhogle hinted at how the CAC have cut down Shastri's powers as head coach.

"Overseas tours is where the challenge lies. If Dravid batting 'consultant' and Zaheer bowling coach, is Shastri more "team director" again?" tweeted Bhogle.

According to highly-placed sources, former captain Ganguly had reservations about Shastri's appointment but was finally convinced by his illustrious colleague Tendulkar, who wanted the team's wish to be respected.

It was learnt that Shastri however didn't get his choice of bowling coach -- Bharath Arun -- where Ganguly pulled a coup by getting Zaheer on board.

"Sourav was brought around and convinced about Ravi after it was agreed that Zaheer would be made the bowling coach. Zaheer is such a name that no one could have possibly objected to due to his repertoire of knowledge and a fantastic relation with the current crop," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"On Cricket Advisory Committee's recommendation, we have decided to appoint Ravi Shastri as the chief coach while Zaheer Khan will be appointed bowling coach for a period of two years till 2019," BCCI acting president CK Khanna confirmed the development to PTI.

"Rahul Dravid will also help the senior team as a batting consultant on overseas tours -- specifically to countries like South Africa, England and Australia," Khanna added.

(With PTI inputs)

