Zaheer Khan takes 'Break The Beard' challenge! Here how fiance Sagarika Ghatge reacted

New Delhi: After Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma took the 'Break The Beard' challenge and gave a new look to their facial hair, Zaheer Khan has come out to be the latest one in following the trio's footsteps.

The Indian speedster posted a video on his Twitter account to unveil his new look.

Is a fuzzy beard your nightmare?Well why fear it when you can just break it. Presenting my #BreakTheBeard #timetraveller look pic.twitter.com/SXRJREm3Vh — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 18, 2017

"Is a fuzzy beard your nightmare?Well why fear it when you can just break it. Presenting my #BreakTheBeard #timetraveller look," Zaheer captioned the video.

Zaheer fiance Sagarika reacted to the new look with a post on her instagram account, calling him a stranger.

Came back home to this stranger @zakkhan34 doing #breakthebeard rather well A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge) on May 18, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

“Came back home to this stranger @zakkhan34 doing #breakthebeard rather well,” the caption of her post read.

While many Indian players shaved off their full beard look, captain Virat Kohli had said that he isn't quite ready to do so.

Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet . Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

“Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet . Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos," Kohli's instagram post read.

Anushka Sharma also reacted to Kohli's post, warning him that he can't break the beard.