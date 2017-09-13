Zaheer Khan to tie knot with Sagarika Ghatge in November

New Delhi: Seems like it's going to be winter wedding for former India speedster Zaheer Khan. The 38-year-old got engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge earlier this year, and after months of epeculation they are reportedly ready to tie the marital knot next month.

"Zaheer and Sagarika are all set to tie the knot in November and their wedding reception will take place on the 27th of the same month. There could be two ceremonies — one each in Mumbai and Pune. Close friends and family have been informed in advance to save the date," Bombay Times reported.

The report added that the venue has not been decided, but the preparations for the big day have already begun.

It's worth noting that Zaheer was initially announced as the bowling coach of the Indian team, only yo be dropped out as he won’t be able to spend 250 days on the road with the team.

On April 25, Zaheer took to Twitter to announce that he has been engaged with the Chak De India actress.

"Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge," wrote Zaheer.

The duo were also spotted together at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and the rumours of them dating further intensified. Zaheer was seen spending special time with Sagarika at the wedding.