Zaheer Khan's contract with Team India will be for 150 days a year, says Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI has already made it clear in a statement that just like Rahul Dravid, Zaheer's appointment will also be on a tour-to-tour basis.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 20:36
Zaheer Khan&#039;s contract with Team India will be for 150 days a year, says Sourav Ganguly
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Team India's newly-appointed bowling consultant Zaheer Khan will be offered a contract of 150 days per season, informed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"Zaheer was contacted for 150 days per year," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens.

The BCCI has already made it clear in a statement that just like Rahul Dravid, Zaheer's appointment will also be on a tour-to-tour basis.

Zaheer reportedly did not wish to commit more than 100 days, but with CAC insisting, it is now a done deal for 150 days.

There was no end to the controversy surrounding India cricket head coach appointment as even after Ravi Shastri was picked by CAC, as debates continued over the appointment of support staff.

Fresh controversy started when reports emerged yesterday that Shastri was unhappy with the appointment of Zaheer as bowling coach as he wanted to bring his trusted man Bharat Arun for the job.

Reports in some quarters claimed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) felt that the CAC, comprising Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman went out of their ambit in picking the coach.

Hurt by these criticism and reports, the CAC wrote a letter to the CoA chairman Vinod Rai and said the appointments were made after informing the new coach Shastri and India captain Virat Kohli.

The CoA later released a media release in the wake of the CAC letter and clarified that Zaheer and Dravid have been appointed as the consultants and they would be a part of the team during specific overseas tours.

BCCIRahul DravidSourav GangulyZaheer KhanRavi Shastrisports newscricket news

